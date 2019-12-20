Local briefs

Duncan earns consensus honors
After joining teammate Tristan Wirfs in earning first-team all-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America, Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was recognized by the NCAA on Friday as a consensus all-American.
Duncan, previously named as a first-team all-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News and a second-team choice of the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association, is the 26th Hawkeye to earn the consensus honor and the first since Josh Jackson and Josey Jewell in 2017.
He is the second Iowa kicker to be honored, joining Nate Kaeding who was honored in 2003.
Lee is top seed at qualifier
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee is the No. 1 pre-seed in the 57-kilogram weight bracket for this weekend's United States Senior Nationals in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Hawkeye junior will compete beginning at 10 a.m. today in the event where the top five finishers in each weight class will qualify for the 2020 United States Olympic Team Trials, scheduled for April 4-5 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Competition includes three rounds today, followed by placing matches and championships on Sunday.
Gustafson to be honored
The Iowa athletics department will retire the No. 10 women's basketball jersey worn by 2019 national player of the year Megan Gustafson on Jan. 26.
The ceremony will take place when the Hawkeyes host Michigan State that day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Gustafson completed her college career as the most decorated player in Hawkeye history, establishing 16 school records. She is Iowa's all-time scoring and rebounding leader, recording 2,804 points and 1,460 rebounds.
Gustafson will be the second Iowa women's basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa honored Michelle Edwards in a similar fashion in 1988.
Moore speaks at Bandits' hot stove
Dayton Moore, beginning his 14th season as the general manager of the Kansas City Royals and a Moline High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the Quad-Cities River Bandits inaugural charity hot stove dinner on Jan. 29.
Tickets go on sale Monday for the dinner, and seating will be limited to the first 300 people. Tickets are priced at $50 for River Bandits season ticket holders and $60 for the general public will all proceeds benefiting the Genesis Philanthropy Family Connects program. Tickets for a table of eight are also available for $600, which includes a certificate for a free suite to use at any River Bandits home game in April.
The event runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park and includes a silent auction. Tickets can be obtained by emailing River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly at Joe@RiverBandits.com or by phone at 563-333-2768.
Any remaining tickets will go on sale in person at Modern Woodmen Park beginning on Jan. 6.