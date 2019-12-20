Local briefs

The Iowa athletics department will retire the No. 10 women's basketball jersey worn by 2019 national player of the year Megan Gustafson on Jan. 26.

The ceremony will take place when the Hawkeyes host Michigan State that day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Gustafson completed her college career as the most decorated player in Hawkeye history, establishing 16 school records. She is Iowa's all-time scoring and rebounding leader, recording 2,804 points and 1,460 rebounds.

Gustafson will be the second Iowa women's basketball player to have her number retired. Iowa honored Michelle Edwards in a similar fashion in 1988.

Moore speaks at Bandits' hot stove

Dayton Moore, beginning his 14th season as the general manager of the Kansas City Royals and a Moline High School graduate, will be the featured speaker at the Quad-Cities River Bandits inaugural charity hot stove dinner on Jan. 29.