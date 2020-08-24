Local briefs

Storm bring back Devine
The Quad-City Storm announced Monday they have re-signed defenseman Ryan Devine for the 2020-21 season.
Devine, 28, played 26 games with the Storm last year after being claimed off waivers from the Macon Mayhem in December. The Wayne, Penn. native scored two goals and added five assists while compiling 147 penalty minutes, the most in franchise history.
In three seasons in the SPHL, Devine has played in 64 games, tallying five goals and adding 10 assists along with 269 penalty minutes.
Devine is the fourth signing announced so far by the team, joining forwards Taylor Pryce, Stephen Gaul and goaltender Peter Di Salvo.
Seven locals in first volleyball rankings
There are seven Quad-City metro and area volleyball teams in the first set of rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday.
Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorites Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley are ranked sixth in Class 3A and 5A, respectively. North Scott enters the season ninth in 4A and Bettendorf, under the direction of new coach Mike Grannen, is 13th in 5A.
Wilton, coming off a 35-4 season, starts the year fourth in 2A. West Liberty, behind the powerful outside duo of Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace, is eighth in 3A. Clinton Prince of Peace, with everyone back from a 22-win season, begins the fall 14th in 1A.
The top-ranked teams are West Des Moines Valley (5A), Western Dubuque (4A), Mount Vernon (3A), Western Christian (2A) and Holy Trinity Catholic (1A).
