Local briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Storm bring back Devine

The Quad-City Storm announced Monday they have re-signed defenseman Ryan Devine for the 2020-21 season.

Devine, 28, played 26 games with the Storm last year after being claimed off waivers from the Macon Mayhem in December. The Wayne, Penn. native scored two goals and added five assists while compiling 147 penalty minutes, the most in franchise history.

In three seasons in the SPHL, Devine has played in 64 games, tallying five goals and adding 10 assists along with 269 penalty minutes.

Devine is the fourth signing announced so far by the team, joining forwards Taylor Pryce, Stephen Gaul and goaltender Peter Di Salvo.

Seven locals in first volleyball rankings

There are seven Quad-City metro and area volleyball teams in the first set of rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday.

Mississippi Athletic Conference preseason favorites Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley are ranked sixth in Class 3A and 5A, respectively. North Scott enters the season ninth in 4A and Bettendorf, under the direction of new coach Mike Grannen, is 13th in 5A.