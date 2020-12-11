Local briefs

Hawkeyes add in-state commit
The University of Iowa added a 17th player to its 2021 football recruiting class on Friday, gaining a verbal commitment from Iowa Falls-Alden athlete Karson Sharar.
The linebacker who initially committed to Northern Iowa is among four linebackers the Hawkeyes expect to sign on Wednesday, the first day that current high school seniors can put their signatures on binding letters of intent.
Sharar joins Urbandale's Jaden Harrell, Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Roland-Story athlete Zach Twedt in this year's recruiting class at the position.
He recorded 80 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in addition to rushing for 1,166 yards for an Iowa Falls-Alden team that reached the second round of the Iowa Class 2A playoffs.
Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sharar was a first-team Class 2A all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association. In addition to Iowa and UNI, he held a scholarship offer from South Dakota State.
Lee to be honored
University of Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee will be presented the AAU James E. Sullivan Award during a ceremony prior to Saturday's Iowa-Wisconsin football game.
Presented annually to the top amateur athlete in the United States since 1930, Lee shared the 2020 Sullivan Award with Oregon women's basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.
Wes Creason, the national chair for AAU Wrestling, will present the award to Lee at approximately 1:30 p.m. during a ceremony that will be streamed live on Game Day Live at hawkeyesports.com.
Big Ten honors five Q-C athletes
Five Quad-City area athletes, all competing at Iowa, are among 86 Hawkeyes and 1,601 fall sports athletes overall to be named to the Big Ten Conference fall academic all-conference team.
Men's cross country runners Spencer Smith and Konnor Sommer, both of Bettendorf; women's cross country runner Mallory King of Davenport; women's soccer player Grace Necker of Bettendorf; and volleyball player Grace Tubbs of Clinton are among athletes honored by the conference.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!