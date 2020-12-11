Local briefs

Hawkeyes add in-state commit

The University of Iowa added a 17th player to its 2021 football recruiting class on Friday, gaining a verbal commitment from Iowa Falls-Alden athlete Karson Sharar.

The linebacker who initially committed to Northern Iowa is among four linebackers the Hawkeyes expect to sign on Wednesday, the first day that current high school seniors can put their signatures on binding letters of intent.

Sharar joins Urbandale's Jaden Harrell, Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Roland-Story athlete Zach Twedt in this year's recruiting class at the position.

He recorded 80 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in addition to rushing for 1,166 yards for an Iowa Falls-Alden team that reached the second round of the Iowa Class 2A playoffs.

Ranked as a three-star prospect on a five-star scale by 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sharar was a first-team Class 2A all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sportswriters Association. In addition to Iowa and UNI, he held a scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

