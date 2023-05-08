Bandits' Champlain honored

Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Chandler Champlain was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the Midwest League.

Champlain was recognized following a dominant start at Great Lakes on Friday when he allowed one hit over a six-inning start, striking out seven batters and walking two in a 7-0 shutout of the Loons.

A ninth-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2021 out of USC who was obtained by the Royals in a trade last July, Champlain is currently 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA this season with Quad Cities. He has struck out 28 batters and walked eight in 26.2 innings of work.

Champlain is the second Quad Cities pitcher to earn league honors this season. Tyson Guerrero was named the Midwest League pitcher of the week for the week of April 17-23.

UNI, Illinois players join Colts

After participating in a weekend rookie mini-camp as an undrafted free agent, former Northern Iowa offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Vanderslice played in 41 games over the past six seasons for UNI and was the lead blocker on a Northern Iowa offense that led the Missouri Valley Football Conference last season in total yards.

The Colts also announced the free-agent signings of receiver Kody Case and defensive tackle Jamal Woods from Illinois on Monday.

Vikings host CCIW tourney

Regular-season champion Augustana will host the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin baseball tournament beginning Wednesday at Swanson Stadium/Bruner Field in Moline.

The host Vikings, the top seed in the six-team field, open tournament play with a noon game Wednesday against sixth-seeded Carroll. Games between second-seeded North Central and fifth-seeded Illinois Wesleyan and third-seeded Millikin and fourth-seeded North Park follow.

Play in the double-elimination tourney continues through Saturday, when the title game is scheduled to start at noon.