Local briefs

Former Bandits manager promoted

Omar Lopez, the manager of the Quad-Cities River Bandits' 2013 Midwest League championship team, has been promoted by Houston to its major league coaching staff.

Lopez, who managed the Astros' Midwest League affiliate to a combined 212-194 record in 2013, 2014 and 2016, has been named as Houston's first-base coach after spending the past three seasons as the manager of the Astros' Double-A Corpus Christi affiliate.

Lopez is beginning his 22nd season working in the Astros organization, including the last 12 as a manager in the minor-league system.

Hawkeye, Cyclone Senior Bowl bound

Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia and Iowa State long snapper Steve Wirtel have accepted invitations to participate in the Senior Bowl.

This year's college football all-star game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Ojemudia earned second-team all-Big Ten recognition after leading the Hawkeyes with three interceptions and nine pass break-ups during Iowa's 10-3 season. He finished the year with 52 tackles. He also recorded one tackle for a loss and recovered one fumble.

Wirtel was a two-time all-Big 12 selection for the Cyclones, including during ISU's recently-completed 7-6 season.

