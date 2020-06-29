local briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ISU postpones hall events

The Iowa State Letterwinners Club Leadership Board has announced that the 2020 Iowa State Hall of Fame induction ceremony and all Letterwinners Club reunions scheduled for the 2020-21 school year have been postponed because of the continued COVID-19 threat.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Class — Janet Anson, Lisa Koll, Kaylee Manns, Ward Meythaler and Jake Varner — will be honored sometime during the 2021 football season.

Lindsey Long, assistant athletics director for student-athlete and letterwinner engagement, said the decision was made to give this year's hall of fame class and other groups scheduled to host reunions the chance to experience a full event that fans, friends and family members also could attend.

Future Hawkeye honored

Logan Jones, an incoming freshman defensive lineman on the Iowa football team, has been named as the Gatorade Iowa boys track and field athlete of the year.

The senior at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs won both the discus and shot put at the Iowa Class 4A championships in 2019, ranking in the top-60 nationally in both events with throws of 185 feet, 10 inches in the discus and 60-2 in the shot put.