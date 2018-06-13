O'Reilly extends sponsor agreement
O’Reilly Auto Parts has signed a multi-year partnership extension to continue being the title sponsor of the World Series of Drag Racing.
The 65th annual World Series is scheduled to be held Aug. 24-26 at Cordova International Raceway.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, with 5,097 stores nationwide, first came on board last year as the sponsor of an event that features many of the world’s best drag racers driving Top Fuel Dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars, Nostalgia Funny Cars, Nostalgia Pro Stocks, Jet Cars and Pro Mods.
“These two brands are iconic in the Midwest and are household names amongst racers and automotive enthusiasts,” Cordova International Raceway president Dominic Blasco said. “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts at The O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing.”
Walcott to host national fastpitch qualifier
The Iowa Area International Softball Congress Men's Fastpitch Tournament will be contested Friday through Sunday at Victory and Wescott parks in Walcott. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the national tournament.
The tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Wescott with the Walcott Merchants playing Pell's Brokerage. At 8:30 p.m., the LampLiter Inn of Walcott will meet the Quad-City Bullets of Davenport.
Play continues at 10 a.m. Saturday. The championship game is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday at Wescott Park.
Daily admission is $3, with no charge for kids 16 and younger. A tournament pass is available for $7. For more information, call 563-210-0935.
Lanning takes ISU honor
Iowa State football all-American Joel Lanning was named Wednesday as the ISU male athlete of the year as selected by the school's athletics department.
The Ankeny, Iowa, native was named a first-team all-American linebacker by the Football Writers Association of America and shared the Pete Taylor MVP Award on the Cyclones' football team, while seeing time at linebacker, quarterback and on special teams.
Cyclones' Joens joins national team
Ashley Joens, an incoming freshman on the Iowa State women's basketball team from Iowa City High, was added to the roster of USA Basketball's U18 team on Wednesday.
Initially one of six alternates on a roster for the team that will compete for the FIBA Americas U18 Championships on Aug. 1-7 in Mexico City, Joens is the first Cyclone to be named to any USA Basketball roster.
"This is a great opportunity for Ashley," ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. "Being a part of USA Basketball is a great honor, and she will add a great deal to the team."
Joens averaged 30.7 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor last season at Iowa City High.
Hawkeyes' Cropley earns honors
Tyler Cropley, a senior catcher on the Iowa baseball team, was named Wednesday as a second-team all-Mideast Region selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
The McCook Lake, South Dakota, native led the Hawkeyes with a .342 batting average, 20 doubles, 50 RBIs and a .449 on-base percentage. The first-team all-Big Ten pick was selected by the Nationals in eighth round of last week's baseball draft.
Illinois first baseman Bren Spillane and second baseman Michael Massey were awarded first-team all-region honors.
