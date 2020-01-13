Local briefs

Braves' Little honored

Delaney Little, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard on the Black Hawk men's basketball team from United Township, was named Monday as the NJCAA Region IV Division II player of the week.

Little scored 62 points as the Braves split a pair of games last week, defeating the Loras JV as coach Darren Bizarri won his 200th game at the Moline junior college and losing at Sauk Valley.

Central-Annawan rescheduled

The IHMVCU Shootout game between Davenport Central and Annawan that was postponed Saturday has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at Beyond the Baseline, 1540 West 12th Street, Davenport.

The shootout had three games postponed due to weather, including Assumption-Sherrard and North Scott-Geneseo.

Tournament director Gary Thrapp said he hopes to have those games rescheduled by Tuesday.

Illinois leads the shootout 3-1 after wins from Moline, Rock Island and Alleman.

