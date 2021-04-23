Local briefs

Himmelman honored

Illinois State offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, a senior from Geneseo, earned first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the second time in his career Thursday.

Himmelman graded out at over 90% for the season, helping the Redbirds rush for 172 yards per game.

He was part of an all-conference team that included three first-team selections from Northern Iowa and two from Western Illinois.

The Panthers' Jared Brinkman, a senior defensive lineman from Iowa City Regina, was chosen as the Missouri Valley's defensive player of the year after leading the league with nine tackles for a loss.

He was joined on the first time by UNI placekicker Matthew Cook and linebacker Spencer Cuvelier and Western Illinois wide receiver Dennis Houston and return specialist Tony Tate.

Panthers defensive lineman Brantae Wells and defensive back Austin Evans joined Leathernecks quarterback Connor Sampson in receiving second-team honors.

UNI's Omar Brown, Trevor Penning and Quan Hampton and Western Illinois' Michael Lawson, Eryk Preston and Will Waddell received honorable mention.

