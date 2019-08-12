Wilton's McCrabb named MVP
Wilton infielder Collin McCrabb was named the Most Valuable Player for the Small School East squad Sunday at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
McCrabb was 8 for 13 in the four games contested at Carroll Stadium. He was 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and RBI in Sunday's championship game. The Small School East beat the Large School West 3-2.
McCrabb, a first team all-stater in Class 2A this season, will continue his baseball career at North Iowa Area Community College.
Storm bring back Casale
The Quad-City Storm announced Monday they have re-signed forward Michael Casale.
Casale, 25, played in 29 games with the Storm after being acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen. With the Storm, the Stoney Creek, Ontario, native scored seven goals and added six assists last season.
Casale played 45 total SPHL games last year in his rookie season, scoring nine goals and adding eight assists. He is the 14th player signed to the Storm's training camp roster. Training camp opens Oct. 9.
UNI single-game tickets available
Single-game tickets for the Northern Iowa football season are now available, starting as low as $20 per game.
The Panthers host six home games this season, facing Southern Utah on Sept. 7 and Idaho State on Sept. 21 before the start of the Missouri Valley Football Conference play. UNI hosts Youngstown State on Oct. 5, South Dakota on Oct. 19, Indiana State on Nov. 9 and Western Illinois on Nov. 23 in league play.
Tickets can be ordered at UNIPanthers.com/tickets or by calling 319-273-4849.
