Weather calls off MAC golf

The Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament was called off for the second consecutive day Saturday because of weather.

Heavy rain Friday night made the course unplayable at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club.

Officials are hoping to play an 18-hole conference tournament on Friday, Oct. 4 in Kewanee. The Class 4A district meet is Monday, Oct. 7 for MAC members.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments