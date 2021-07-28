Local briefs

Big Ten honors Hawkeyes, Illini
Wrestlers Spencer Lee of Iowa and Michael Carr of Illinois, field hockey player Anthe Nijziel of Iowa and women's golfer Tristyn Nowlin of Illinois were among 28 individuals named Thursday as recipients of the Big Ten Medal of Honor.
The four are part of the 107th class to receive an award that is presented to one male and one female athlete from each Big Ten school who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field throughout their college careers.
The Hawkeyes' Lee and Nijziel were among a handful of recipients who were also named as the Big Ten athlete of the year in their respective sports.
Young, Saunders awarded
Iowa wrestler Kaleb Young and women's track athlete Tia Saunders have been chosen as recipients of Big Ten postgraduate scholarships.
The two will each receive a $7,500 scholarship to continue their education in a graduate degree program, receiving the honors based primarily on academic achievement.
Young is a three-time All-American, earning a seventh-place finish at 157 pounds at the 2021 NCAA Championships while Saunders holds Iowa's fifth-best indoor time in the 600-meter run.
Purdy on Wuerffel list
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Thursday to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, presented to the impactful leader in college football.
The senior from Gilbert, Ariz., holds nearly every ISU passing record and is a three-time All-Big 12 selection. A captain for the Cyclones the past two years, Purdy has been involved in a number of community service initiatives.
Five Q-C Hawkeyes honored
Five members of the Iowa men's and women's track programs from the Quad-Cities area have been named by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to its all-academic team.
Will Daniels of Geneseo, Max Murphy of Pleasant Valley and Tyler Olson of Muscatine from the men's team and Mallory King of Davenport Assumption and Jamie Kofron of Tipton from the women's team were among 22 Hawkeyes honored.
To earn the recognition, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or above and finish the indoor season ranked in the top 96 nationally or participate in any round of the NCAA Division I outdoor championships.
The Iowa women's team was recognized for the fifth straight year as an all-academic team, maintaining a 3.46 cumulative GPA.
Bees earn academic honor
For the 11th straight season, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team has been named to the academic top-25 honor roll by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
The Fighting Bees finished seventh among all NAIA programs with a 3.710 cumulative grade point average as a team, the third straight year coach Krista Van Hauen's program has earned a spot among the top seven teams nationally.
Doubles tournament will be Aug. 7
The 24th annual Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Augustana College tennis courts.
There is no entry fee, but all doubles teams must be related. For questions or to enter, call or text 309-798-1400.