Local briefs

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Thursday to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, presented to the impactful leader in college football.

The senior from Gilbert, Ariz., holds nearly every ISU passing record and is a three-time All-Big 12 selection. A captain for the Cyclones the past two years, Purdy has been involved in a number of community service initiatives.

Five Q-C Hawkeyes honored

Five members of the Iowa men's and women's track programs from the Quad-Cities area have been named by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to its all-academic team.

Will Daniels of Geneseo, Max Murphy of Pleasant Valley and Tyler Olson of Muscatine from the men's team and Mallory King of Davenport Assumption and Jamie Kofron of Tipton from the women's team were among 22 Hawkeyes honored.

To earn the recognition, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or above and finish the indoor season ranked in the top 96 nationally or participate in any round of the NCAA Division I outdoor championships.

The Iowa women's team was recognized for the fifth straight year as an all-academic team, maintaining a 3.46 cumulative GPA.