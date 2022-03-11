Local briefs

Murray, Cockburn semifinalists

Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray and Illinois junior Kofi Cockburn were named Friday among 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the top player in college men's basketball.

The only two players chosen unanimously to All-Big Ten teams announced earlier this week, Murray and Cockburn rank 1-2 in the conference in scoring, averaging 23.4 points and 21 points per game, respectively.

Murray is the only player in college basketball to average 23 or more points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.

Cockburn leads the Big Ten in rebounding, averaging 10.5 per game.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and Ohio State's E.J. Liddell are among semifinalists as well.

