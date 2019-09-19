Storm sign Dill, bring back Harris

The Quad-City Storm announced Thursday they have signed goaltender Henry Dill and re-signed defenseman Ludlow Harris Jr. to their training camp roster.

Dill, 24, joins the Storm after splitting time between the Macon Mayhem and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 11 games, Dill was 4-4-0 with a 3.41 goals against average and a .873 save percentage. 

The Columbus, Ohio, native also played 12 games with the Carolina Thunderbirds of the Federal Hockey League during last year's rookie season. He went 9-2-1 with a 1.91 save percentage and a .924 save percentage.

Harris, 27, returns to the Storm after spending most of last season with the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL. With the Admirals, he didn't register a point and had 43 penalty minutes.

In eight games with the Storm last year, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, native scored one goal and had no assists. In 88 career SPHL games, Harris has scored 10 goals and added 30 assists.

The Storm now have 21 players signed to their training camp, which opens Oct. 9.

