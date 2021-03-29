local briefs

ISU adds Green as assistant

Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has added long-time Northern Iowa assistant Kyle Green to his staff as an assistant coach.

Green, who spent 16 seasons at Northern Iowa and was a part of more than 300 victories, had three stints at the school and was elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2017-18 season. He also coached in Cedar Falls from 2001-03 and 2006-11.

His son, A.J., is a junior at UNI and was the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year in 2020. A.J. told the Waterloo Courier he intends to stay and finish his collegiate career at UNI.

Kyle Green, a Minneapolis native, previously was the head coach at Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2011-12, Lewis University from 2004-06 and Western State College in 2000-01.

Valley honors two Panthers

Northern Iowa linebacker Riley Van Wyhe and special teams player Omar Brown are recipients of player of the week honors in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Van Wyhe, a junior from Rock Rapids, Iowa, was named the defensive player of the week after recording a team-high 11 tackles and intercepting a pass in the Panthers' 34-20 victory at Western Illinois.