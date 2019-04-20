Junghans prevails at Davenport Speedway
Chase Junghans captured Friday night's Lucas Oil MLRA feature race at the Davenport Speedway. Despite a couple cautions midway through the race, Junghans never surrendered the lead during the 30-lap event.
Hudson O'Neal placed second and Jordan Yaggy was third.
The winners of the last two MLRA races at Davenport, Chad and Chris Simpson, moved up through the field after the cautions. The brothers would finish fourth and fifth, respectively.
Drivers from seven states took part in the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model event.
Jeff Larson took the Modified main, Tyler Soppe prevailed in the SportMod feature and Jeff Struck Jr. cruised in the Street Stock action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.