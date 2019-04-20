Junghans prevails at Davenport Speedway

Chase Junghans captured Friday night's Lucas Oil MLRA feature race at the Davenport Speedway. Despite a couple cautions midway through the race, Junghans never surrendered the lead during the 30-lap event.

Hudson O'Neal placed second and Jordan Yaggy was third.

The winners of the last two MLRA races at Davenport, Chad and Chris Simpson, moved up through the field after the cautions. The brothers would finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

Drivers from seven states took part in the Lucas Oil MLRA Late Model event.

Jeff Larson took the Modified main, Tyler Soppe prevailed in the SportMod feature and Jeff Struck Jr. cruised in the Street Stock action.

