Vogler wins Iowa PGA Jr. title
Sherrard's Shannyn Vogler, a sophomore-to-be at Rivermont Collegiate, won the 44th annual Iowa Girls PGA Junior Championship on Sunday at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
Vogler, second at the Class 4A state tournament for Bettendorf this past spring, shot even par in the closing round of the 36-hole tournament to win the 16-18 age division by two strokes over Manuela Lizarazu and three strokes clear of 4A state champion Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley.
Vogler will compete in the United States Girls Junior Championship in Hartford, Connecticut, next week at Keney Park Golf Course.
Gustafson signs foreign contract
When her season with the Dallas Wings in the WNBA ends, former Iowa all-American Megan Gustafson will begin an overseas professional career in Hungary.
Koyer Sport announced Monday that it had signed Gustfason to a contract to play for NKE Csata in Hungary.
In the five games she has played since signing with Dallas last month, Gustafson averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting a team-leading 62.5 percent from the field in just over 10 minutes per game.
Augie releases football schedule
Augustana College released its 2019 football schedule Monday, with the Vikings kicking off the season with a pair of home games.
Augustana hosts Coe to open the season on Sept. 7, then after a bye week, hosts Elmhurst in its College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin opener on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
Augustana's other home games will be on Oct. 5 against Millikin, Oct. 19 against North Park and Nov. 9 against Carroll, all 1 p.m. kickoffs. The Vikings wrap up their regular season schedule with a road game against Carthage on Nov. 16.
Augustana plans golf outing
The ninth annual Augustana Tribe of Vikings Golf Outing has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
The outing is the opening event of a special Augustana athletics alumni day that will include a football game between the Vikings and Elmhurst that evening.
Participants will have access to the Ken Anderson Academic All-American Club and can watch the game from the Viking Suite.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and participants will have driving range and putting green access prior to an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
Lunch, two drink tickets and gift bag are also provided with the $160 registration fee. Online registration is available at 2019tovgolf.eventbrite.com.
Prior to Aug. 10 a discounted registration of $130 per individual or $500 per foursome is available. There is also a young alumni rate of $100 for participants who graduated from Augustana in 2009 or later.
