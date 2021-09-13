local briefs

Bandits' Block recognized
Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher A.J. Block was named Monday as the pitcher of the week in the High A Central League.
The 6-foot-5 righthander, a free-agent signing of the Kansas City Royals last summer, was recognized for his five shutout innings of work in a win over Peoria on Saturday. Block did not allow a hit in his start against the Chiefs, striking out six batters and walking one.
Bees debut against Augie
The new wrestling program at St. Ambrose will make its debut Nov. 1 with a dual against Augustana.
Coach Bo Bettinson's team will host the Vikings in a 7 p.m. dual at Lee Lohman Arena, the first of three duals the Fighting Bees will host during their inaugural season. St. Ambrose will also host William Penn on Nov. 30 and Grand View on Dec. 10.
The Fighting Bees will compete as a member of the Heart of America Conference in the sport. Grand View is the six-time defending conference champ.
Storm sign goaltender, forward
The Quad City Storm signed goaltender Bailey MacBurnie and forward Filip Virgili to their training camp roster.
The team now has 20 players on its roster.
MacBurnie, 26, rejoins the Storm after being signed to their training camp roster last year, only to not join the team after the Storm sat out the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
MacBurnie is entering his rookie season after a collegiate career at UMass-Boston. In four years with the Beacons, the Beverly, Mass., native played in 73 games, going 44-27-2 with a 2.38 goals against average and a .916 save percentage.
His best year came as a junior in the 2018-19 season when he went 18-7-1 with a 1.85 goals against average and a .926 save percentage and was a semifinalist for the Joe Concannon Award, given to the top American-born NCAA Division II or III college hockey player in New England.
Virgili, 23, also is a rookie following a college career at NCAA Division III Nichols College.
The Malmö, Sweden, native scored 22 goals and added 36 assists for 58 points in 72 games at the college level.
Storm looking to hire emcee
The Quad City Storm are looking for an emcee for all home games for the upcoming season.
Prior experience is preferred and all candidates selected as finalists will have to audition. Knowledge of ice hockey and the ability to ice skate are preferred, but not required.