Broderson named 2A wrestler of year
Davenport Assumption senior Julien Broderson, coming off a third straight state championship last weekend, was named the Iowa Class 2A Dan Gable Wrestler of the Year on Thursday.
Broderson, an Iowa State recruit, capped a 53-0 season for the Knights with a championship at 195 pounds. He didn't surrender a takedown or reversal all season while recording three pins and a technical fall at the state tournament.
Southeast Polk's Cade DeVos was the 3A recipient, and Lisbon's Cael Happel was the choice in 1A. AGWSR's Ali Gerbracht was named the Ms. Iowa Wrestler of the Year. Davenport North's Tateum Park was among the finalists.
Broderson is the second Q-C wrestler to earn the Gable award since its inception in 2011, joining Bettendorf's Fredy Stroker (3A in 2015).
Western finalizes schedule
After playing four home games last season, the Western Illinois football program has finalized a 2019 schedule which, for the first time since 2014, includes six home games.
The Leathernecks, who open the season Aug. 29 at North Alabama before playing Sept. 7 at Colorado State, kick off their home schedule on Sept. 14 against Montana State.
Western Illinois also hosts Tennessee Tech on Sept. 21, Missouri State on Oct. 5, Illinois State on Oct. 19, South Dakota on Nov. 2 and Southern Illinois on Nov. 16.
CCAC honors Bees' Connell
St. Ambrose senior Cole Connell was named Thursday as the men's indoor field athlete of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The Central DeWitt alum from Delmar, Iowa, won the heptathlon and the pole vault at the CCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships and scored in six events at the meet. In addition to scoring 4,277 points in the heptathlon and winning the pole vault with an effort of 14 feet, 1.25 inches, Connell finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump and placed sixth in the triple jump.
With his effort, which helped the Fighting Bees to a third-place finish, Connell was named the CCAC Outstanding Field Performer of the Championships for the third straight year.
Bees learn sectional placement
The St. Ambrose men's and women's bowling teams, both currently ranked fourth in the nation, have been assigned to sectional competition at Smyrna, Tennessee, where singles competition is scheduled for March 8 following by two days of team competition.
The top four teams in each sectional will advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships in Dayton, Ohio on April 17-20.
Vikings' Anderson honored
Izzy Anderson, a senior guard on the Augustana women's basketball team, was named Thursday to the Google Cloud academic all-district women's basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Rock Island Alleman alum who led the Vikings in scoring this season earned first-team honors in District VII, which includes NCAA Division III schools in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. She carries a 3.78 grade point average and is majoring in biology and psychology.
