Local briefs

Storm release protected list

The Quad City Storm have announced the 13 players on their protected list for the upcoming season.

Players on the list are ineligible for recruitment or signing by other SPHL teams.

Among the 13 are eight forwards: Ben Duperreault, Connor Fries, Cole Golka, Mike Moran, Logan Nelson, Carter Shinkaruk, Tommy Stang and Filip Virgili.

Also included are a trio of defensemen — Darick Louis-Jean, Matt Stoia and Triston Theriot — and goaltenders Bailey Brkin and Kevin Resop.

Hawkeyes' attendance grows

The University of Iowa hosted three of the four largest crowds to watch an NCAA Division I women's basketball game last season, helping the Hawkeyes rank third nationally in attendance.

Coach Lisa Bluder's team averaged a program-record 8,224 fans per game at 12 home games during the 2021-22 season.

The largest crowd outside of the Final Four nationally was the sellout crowd of 15,056 that attended the Iowa-Michigan game on Feb. 27. Iowa's two NCAA tourney home games, sellouts of 14,382 for games against Illinois State and Creighton, shared third on the national list.

CCAC honors three Bees

Three St. Ambrose University softball players were named Friday to the All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference team.

Outfielder Olivia McClintock (Sr., Chatham, Ill.) received first-team honors for a second straight year. She hit .418 with seven doubles, two triples, 15 RBIs and 48 runs in 44 games for the Fighting Bees in addition to setting a school single-season record with 47 stolen bases.

Alyssa Schumacher (Soph., Whitewater, Wis.) received first-team honors as well after finishing second on the team to McClintock with a .411 batting average. The shortstop drove in 29 runs and scored 14 while leading the team with a .579 slugging percentage.

Catcher and third baseman Kayla Stenger (Jr., Bloomington, Ill.) earned second-team recognition. She hit .336 while leading the Bees with 13 doubles and sharing the team lead with two home runs.

