local briefs

Murray finalist for two awards

Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray has been named as a finalist for the Lute Olson Men's Basketball Player of the Year Award and the Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year honor.

The Olson award, named after the former Iowa coach, was won by Luka Garza a year ago and has been presented to the top player in Division I basketball since 2010.

The Driesell award is named after the former Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State coach and is presented to the top defensive player in Division I basketball. Murray is the first Hawkeye named as a finalist for that award.

Murray, selected as a consensus all-American earlier this month, is fourth in the country in scoring at 23.5 points per game and leads the country with a player efficiency rating of 37.8.

UNI to open at Air Force

Northern Iowa finalized its 2022 football schedule on Monday, announcing that the Panthers will open the season with a Sept. 3 game at Air Force.

The meeting will be the first ever between UNI and the Falcons and it comes one week before the Panthers open Missouri Valley Football Conference play with a Sept. 10 game at league newcomer North Dakota.

UNI opens its home schedule on Sept. 17 with a game against Sacramento State, the two-time defending champions in the Big Sky Conference.

The Panthers will play at home four straight weeks in October, hosting Indiana State on Oct. 1, Illinois State on Oct. 8, Dixie State on Oct. 15 and Missouri State on Oct. 22. UNI concludes its schedule at the UNI-Dome on Nov. 5 with a game against South Dakota State.

Northern Iowa plays on the road against Western Illinois on Sept. 24, Southern Illinois on Oct. 29 and South Dakota on Nov. 19.

