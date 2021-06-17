Local briefs

Hawkeye, Cyclones preseason picks
University of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and three Iowa State University football players were named Thursday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as first-team Walter Camp preseason All-Americans.
Linderbaum is joined by ISU tight end Charlie Kolar, running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose as first-team selections, while the Cyclones' Colin Newell, a senior center, was named to the second team.
A two-year starter, Linderbaum earned All-American honors and a finalist for the Rimington Award last season as a sophomore for the Hawkeyes.
Kolar is a two-time All-American for Iowa State and was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award last season.
Hall finished sixth in balloting for the Heisman Trophy and was a Doak Walker Award finalist in 2020 after leading the nation with 1,572 rushing yards last season.
Rose was selected as the Big 12 defensive player of the year last season, earning All-American recognition after leading the Big 12 in tackles.
Newell was a 12-game starter last season for Iowa State and enters his senior season with 26 career starts at center.
Big Ten announces opponents
Big Ten Conference officials announced conference opponents for the 2021-22 women's basketball season on Thursday for all 14 league schools.
The University of Iowa will play Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern both at home and on the road. The Hawkeyes will also host Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State and play only road games against Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Illinois' schedule will include home and road games against Indiana, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin as well as home games against Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Rutgers. The Fighting Illini will play Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State only on the road.