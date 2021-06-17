Local briefs

Hawkeye, Cyclones preseason picks

University of Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and three Iowa State University football players were named Thursday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation as first-team Walter Camp preseason All-Americans.

Linderbaum is joined by ISU tight end Charlie Kolar, running back Breece Hall and linebacker Mike Rose as first-team selections, while the Cyclones' Colin Newell, a senior center, was named to the second team.

A two-year starter, Linderbaum earned All-American honors and a finalist for the Rimington Award last season as a sophomore for the Hawkeyes.

Kolar is a two-time All-American for Iowa State and was one of three finalists for the Mackey Award last season.

Hall finished sixth in balloting for the Heisman Trophy and was a Doak Walker Award finalist in 2020 after leading the nation with 1,572 rushing yards last season.

Rose was selected as the Big 12 defensive player of the year last season, earning All-American recognition after leading the Big 12 in tackles.

Newell was a 12-game starter last season for Iowa State and enters his senior season with 26 career starts at center.

