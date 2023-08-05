Feehan, Allee win family tennis title

Bill Feehan of Greensboro, North Carolina, teamed with his uncle, Bill Allee of East Moline, to win the 26th annual Family Fun Doubles Tennis Tournament Saturday at Augustana College.

Feehan and Allee beat Tom Schroeder of Port Byron and Lupita Serrano of Sterling 8-1 in the title match after topping Chase Baird and Mickey Baird of Rock Island 8-3 in the semifinals.

The consolation title was won by Mary Reagan of Moline and Julia Reagan of Davenport in a marathon match. They beat Cody Shanahan of North Liberty, Iowa, and Bob Reagan of Moline, 9-8, 15-13 in the tiebreaker.

Before the start of the tournament, Diana and Ray Hugill of Los Angeles were honored with a Hall of Fame plaque for their contributions to the Family Doubles Tournament.