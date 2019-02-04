Record week for Gustafson
No women's basketball player in Big Ten history has claimed more conference player of the week honors in a season or career than Iowa senior Megan Gustafson.
The Hawkeye post player achieved both milestones Monday when she was named the Big Ten player of the week for the 10th time this season and the 20th time in her career.
Gustafson averaged 28.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 blocks last week as Iowa split road games at Michigan and Penn State.
Carius sets another record
Former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius was named the Midwest Conference men’s basketball player of the week for the third time after another record-setting performance.
One month to the day after setting Monmouth College’s single-game scoring record, Carius tied the single-game rebounding record by pulling down 25 boards in a 107-94 loss to Grinnell. He also scored 24 points and handed out five assists in the game.
He opened the week with a 30-point, 10-rebound, four-assist effort in an 80-77 loss at Cornell.
Cyclones' Joens honored again
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens was named the Big 12 women's basketball freshman of the week for the third consecutive week.
Joens scored 16 points in the Cyclones win at Kansas State on Saturday, five days after scoring five points and grabbing five rebounds in a win over Texas Tech.
UNI finalizes football schedule
Northern Iowa announced Monday it has finalized a 2019 football schedule that includes nonconference home games on Sept. 7 against Southern Utah and Sept. 21 against Idaho State.
UNI also will host Missouri Valley Football Conference games against Youngstown State on Oct. 5, South Dakota on Oct. 19, Indiana State on Nov. 9 and Western Illinois on Nov. 23.
The Panthers open the season at Iowa State on Aug. 31 and also play at Weber State on Sept. 28, North Dakota State on Oct. 12, Missouri State on Oct. 26, Illinois State on Nov. 2 and South Dakota State on Nov. 16.
Season ticket renewals and reservations for new season tickets are now being accepted by calling the UNI ticket office at 319-273-4849 or online at unipanthers.com/tickets.
