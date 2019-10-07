Starts, TV finalized for Iowa, ISU
The starting time for Iowa State's Oct. 19 football game at Texas Tech and television plans for ISU and Iowa games that date were finalized Monday.
ESPN2 will televise the Hawkeyes' home game against Purdue, which will start at 11 a.m.
The Cyclones also will kick off at 11 a.m. that day, with FS1 televising the game.
Illinois' game against Wisconsin on Oct. 19, also at 11 a.m., will be on the Big Ten Network.
CCIW honors Vikings' Holley
Augustana defensive end Xavier Holley, a former Bettendorf star, was named Monday as the defensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Holley recorded five sacks among 7.5 tackles for a loss and 10 tackles in the Vikings' 40-14 victory over Millikin on Saturday. His eight solo tackles were the most recorded by an Augustana player this season.
He leads the CCIW with 11 tackles for a loss and ranks second in the conference with 5.5 sacks.
Storm sign Karpinski, bring back Boukal
The Quad-City Storm signed goalie Cody Karpinski and defenseman Ben Boukal to their training camp roster.
Boukal, 27, returns to the Storm after playing 53 games with the team last year. He scored two goals and added 12 assists. The Lansing, Illinois native has played 65 career games in the Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.
Karpinski, 27, split time last year with the Watertown Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Hockey League. The Chicago native was 12-15-0 with a 5.08 goals against average and a .887 save percentage.
The Storm open camp Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
