LumberKings complete staff

The Miami Marlins filled the remaining staff positions Tuesday on the Clinton LumberKings staff that will be managed by former major-league infielder Mike Jacobs.

He will be joined by pitching coach Mark DiFelice and hitting coach Frank Moore, who both spent the 2018 season with Miami's Greensboro affiliate in the South Atlantic League.

DeFelice posted a 5-1 career record over three seasons for Milwaukee, working 73.2 innings in the majors, and coached three seasons in the Pirates organization before joining the Marlins.

Moore has spent the past 10 years as a coach in the Miami organization after playing professionally in the Rays and Marlins organizations.

Athletic trainer Melissa Hampton and strength and conditioning coach Amanda Sartoris will complete the LumberKings' staff.

CCIW honors Augie senior

Augustana track athlete Michael Johnson was named Tuesday as the indoor men's track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The sprinter from Owensboro, Kentucky, won the 60-meter dash at the Olivet Nazarene Invitational in a school-record time of 6.87 seconds. The time is currently the fastest in the CCIW and the second-fastest finish in NCAA Division III this season.

