LumberKings complete staff
The Miami Marlins filled the remaining staff positions Tuesday on the Clinton LumberKings staff that will be managed by former major-league infielder Mike Jacobs.
He will be joined by pitching coach Mark DiFelice and hitting coach Frank Moore, who both spent the 2018 season with Miami's Greensboro affiliate in the South Atlantic League.
DeFelice posted a 5-1 career record over three seasons for Milwaukee, working 73.2 innings in the majors, and coached three seasons in the Pirates organization before joining the Marlins.
Moore has spent the past 10 years as a coach in the Miami organization after playing professionally in the Rays and Marlins organizations.
Athletic trainer Melissa Hampton and strength and conditioning coach Amanda Sartoris will complete the LumberKings' staff.
CCIW honors Augie senior
Augustana track athlete Michael Johnson was named Tuesday as the indoor men's track athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The sprinter from Owensboro, Kentucky, won the 60-meter dash at the Olivet Nazarene Invitational in a school-record time of 6.87 seconds. The time is currently the fastest in the CCIW and the second-fastest finish in NCAA Division III this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.