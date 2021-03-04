Local briefs

Garza and Dosunmu semifinalists

Iowa center Luka Garza and Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu are among the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the top basketball player in NCAA Division I.

Garza, who also was a semifinalist last season, currently leads the nation in total points and player efficiency rating and recently became the Hawkeyes’ career scoring leader. He is the only men’s basketball player in Big Ten history to accumulate 2,000 points, 850 rebounds, 125 blocked shots, and 100 3-pointers.

Dosunmu, who has been sidelined lately by a facial injury, leads the Big Ten in assists with 5.3 per game and is second in the league in scoring behind Garza at 21.0 points per game.

The other semifinalists are Hunter Dickinson of Michigan, Jared Butler of Baylor, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, Quentin Grimes of Houston, Herbert Jones of Alabama, Evan Mobley of USC and Corey Kispert and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.

Carius is second-team All-Summit

Former Pleasant Valley star Will Carius has been named to the Summit League’s all-conference men’s basketball team second team and also was named to the league’s all-newcomer team.