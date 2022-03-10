Local briefs

Sedell to lead Bees' program

Jason Sedell, an assistant coach at Cactus Shadows High School in Cave Creek, Ariz., has been named as the head women's lacrosse coach at St. Ambrose.

He replaces Frank Rogers, who left to pursue other opportunities.

"It is never ideal to have a disruption in the midst of the season, however I feel confident that we found a dynamic individual to keep the train on the track," St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said.

Ambrose duo honored

St. Ambrose women's lacrosse players Maggie Samson and Audrey Warner swept Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference player of the week honors.

Samson was named the defensive player of the week after recording 17 saves against Concordia, five saves in a win over Wisconsin-LaCrosse and not allowing a goal in 36 minutes against Culver-Stockton.

Warner earned offensive player of the week recognition after scoring a game-high seven goals in the Bees' opener against Wisconsin-LaCrosse. She also scored three times against Culver-Stockton and had one goal and two assists in the win over Concordia.

