Bees' Kerr earns CCAC honors
St. Ambrose sophomore John Kerr was named Tuesday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The forward from Lake Villa, Illinois, averaged 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 71.1 percent in leading the Fighting Bees in three games last week.
His work included a career-high 27-point performance to go with a game-high 11 rebounds in a 66-61 victory at Cardinal Stritch. Kerr scored 26 points in a 71-52 win at Roosevelt on Feb. 4 and had 17 points in a 68-66 loss to Governors State last Wednesday.
Lancers' Larson joins Bees
North Scott senior Brock Larson has signed a letter of intent to bowl for a St. Ambrose men's team which is currently ranked fifth in the nation.
Larson averaged 231 over 16 high school games this season for the Lancers, the top individual average in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. His season included a two-game series of 535 with a high game of 279. He also rolled a pair of 300 games during tournament competition.
Moline's Hauser named coach
Morgan Hauser, a 2012 graduate of Moline High School, was named Tuesday as the head volleyball coach at Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois.
Hauser joins the Beavers after serving as an assistant coach with MacMurray College last season.
Hauser played two years at MacMurray and two at Lincoln Land Community College. An outside hitter, Hauser was named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic all-conference team in two seasons at MacMurry and set the school record for kills in a season.
