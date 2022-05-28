Local briefs

Hawkeye kickoffs set

Starting times for five of Iowa's seven home football games have been set.

The Hawkeyes open the season with three nonconference games at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa will open the season with an 11 a.m. game on Sept. 3 against South Dakota State in a game that will be televised by FS1.

The Iowa-Iowa State game on Sept. 10 will start at 3 p.m. and will be televised by BTN and the Hawkeyes' Sept 27 game against Nevada will start at 6:30 p.m. and will also air on BTN.

Iowa's homecoming game against Northwestern on Oct. 29 will start at either 2 or 2:30 p.m. and the Hawkeyes' Black Friday match-up with Nebraska on Nov. 25 has been set for a 3 p.m. kickoff and a BTN telecast.

Kickoff times for home games against Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as the starting times for all road games, will be determined after the season begins.

ISU, Oklahoma game moved

An Iowa State University football home game against Oklahoma has been moved.

Initially scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, the game will now be played on Saturday, Oct. 29 and will air on either FS1 or Fox at a time to be determined.

ISU officials announced the starting times for its three nonconference games. The Cyclones will host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 3 at 1 p.m., travel to Iowa on Sept. 10 for a 3 p.m. game and host Ohio on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.

Vikings' Pierson honored

Augustana College senior long stick midfielder Matt Pierson has been named an honorable mention All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

The Downers Grove, Ill., native scored six goals and recorded five assists, collected 88 ground balls, caused 60 turnovers and won eight face-offs in 22 attempts. He is the first Vikings men's lacrosse player to earn All-American honors.

