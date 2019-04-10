Storm announce jersey auction, team sale
The Quad-City Storm opened a live online auction Wednesday featuring game-worn player jerseys from this past season. The auction will be open until 7:30 p.m. Saturday and can be accessed at quadcitystorm.com.
The Storm will host a team equipment sale at the TaxSlayer Center next week. The sale will be open to season ticket holder from 4-7 p.m. on Monday and open to the general public at the same time on Tuesday.
Gervase among Hampshire picks
Davenport Assumption graduate Jake Gervase is among five Iowa football players named Wednesday to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.
Gervase, a safety, was joined by defensive ends Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson, defensive tackle Matt Nelson and kicker Miguel Recinos in being recognized for being a senior starter or key reserve who has carried a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher throughout their college careers.
Iowa is one of eight Football Bowl Subdivision programs to have had at least one player receive the distinction each year since its inception in 2007.
Also among the 1,643 players from 424 college football programs at all levels to be named to the Hampshire Honor Society this year are Spencer Benton of Iowa State, Nick Allegretti and Mike Dudek of Illinois, Austin Errthum, Duncan Ferch, Elias Nissen, Cal Twait and Marcus Weymiller of Northern Iowa and Riggs Baxter, Justin Fitzpatrick, Sean McGuire, Quentin Moon and Zach Muniz of Western Illinois.
Vikings' Sharp, Artman honored
Sophomore golfer Miranda Sharp and junior soccer player Daniel Artman of Augustana have been named as recipients of the Merle Chapman Leadership Award presented by the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Named after a longtime CCIW coach, athletics director and commissioner, the award is presented to two student-athletes at each league school who best display the traits of loyalty, enthusiasm and commitment to academic, athletic and personal excellence displayed by Chapman.
