Iowa, ISU players on watch lists
Iowa tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson and Iowa State tight end Chase Allen were named Friday to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, presented annually to the top tight end in college football.
The Hawkeyes' Keegan Render was also named Friday to the fall watch list for the Rimington Award, presented to the college game's top center.
Fant and Hockenson combined to catch 54 passes for 814 yards and 14 touchdowns last season for Iowa, with Fant earning third-team all-Big Ten recognition.
Allen earned second-team all-Big 12 honors for ISU after catching four passes for 39 yards.
Storm sign pair
The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Donald Olivieri and forward Bryan Arneson to professional tryout agreements Friday.
Olivieri, 27, played 20 games with the SPHL's Mississippi RiverKings last year, scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists. He has played in 98 career SPHL games, scoring 27 goals and adding 33 assists and has added three goals and nine assists in 38 career ECHL games.
Arneson, 25, played in 40 games with the RiverKings last year, scoring 16 goals and adding 11 assists. The Alberta native also played in three ECHL games, scoring one goal.
