local briefs

Hawkeyes, Cyclones honored
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State running back Breece Hall received All-American recognition from both the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of American.
Linderbaum was selected as a first-team choice by both organizations while Hall repeated as a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp organization and received second-team honors from the Football Writers Association of America.
A junior from Solon, Iowa, Linderbaum was awarded the Rimington Trophy on Thursday as the top center in college football and is in his third season as a starter for the Hawkeyes.
Hall, a junior from Wichita, Kan., led the Big 12 Conference with a rushing average of 122.7 yards per game and ranked first in the Football Bowl Subdivsion with 138 points, 23 touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns.
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV, a junior from Pewaukee, Wis., was named a first-team FWAA All-American. He has led the Big 12 in sacks in each of the past two years, including 11.5 this season and tied a school record with five forced fumbles.
Three other Hawkeyes received All-American recognition as well. Cornerback Matt Hankins was named a third-team choice by the Walter Camp organization while linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss were second-team FWAA choices.