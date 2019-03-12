Keating named IHSAA executive director
Cedar Rapids Xavier president and former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball coach and activities director Tom Keating was named Wednesday as the next executive director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Keating will take over July 1 for Alan Beste, who announced last August he would be retiring June 30. Keating will become the sixth executive director of the IHSAA.
The 63-year-old Keating coached Wahlert to 11 state volleyball championships and was named the national coach of the year in 2003. He became the principal at Xavier in 2004 before moving to the role of president last year. Keating served on the IHSAA's Board of Control from 2008-18.
Carleton named Miller finalist
Iowa State senior Bridget Carleton was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, presented annually to the top small forward in women's college basketball.
The Big 12 player of the year led the conference in scoring at 21.4 points per game and averages 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks for the 13th-ranked Cyclones.
Other finalists for the award presented by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association are Sophie Cunningham of Missouri, Kaila Charles of Maryland, Jackie Young of Notre Dame and Satou Sabally of Oregon.
Storm release Smutek, activate Nimanis
The Quad-City Storm released defenseman Skyler Smutek and activated defenseman Kristaps Nimanis from injured reserve Wednesday.
Smutek played 40 games with the Storm this season, scoring two goals and adding five assists while piling up 87 penalty minutes and a minus-8 rating. Nimanis has not played since suffering an injury in the second game of the season for the Storm.
Bees earn CCAC recognition
St. Ambrose men's volleyball players Scott MacGillis and Jake Snyder were named Tuesday as the attacker and setter of the week, respectively, in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
MacGillis, a junior from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, averaged 4.1 kills, 1.9 digs and 0.6 blocks per set in conference wins over Cardinal Stritch and Trinity Christian.
A sophomore from Mokena, Illinois, Snyder averaged 9.7 assists per set and recorded 14 digs in the wins, which allowed the first-place Fighting Bees to open a two-match lead in the CCAC standings at 8-1 in league play.
Carius, Ebel earn NABC honors
Monmouth College junior Will Carius and Augustana senior Nolan Ebel were named Wednesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to its six-player NCAA Division III Central Region first team.
Carius, the player of the year in the Midwest Conference who led the Scots in scoring and rebounding, and Ebel, the leading scorer for a Vikings team which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney, were joined on the team by region MVP Ben Boots of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Robert Duax of Wisconsin-Platteville, Aston Francis of Wheaton and Connor Raridan of North Central.
CCIW honors Vikings' DeRezende
Augustana sophomore Caio DeRezende was named Wednesday as the men's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The native of San Paulo, Brazil, picked up a straight-sets victory over Pol de Santiago at No. 1 singles in the Vikings' win over Illinois Tech last week.
NAIA recognizes Bees
Eight St. Ambrose basketball players are among 491 NAIA men's and women's players nationwide to be named as Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Aubrie Carlisle, Charlotte Flynn, Hannah Ford, Colleen Grady and Gabrielle Koelker of the St. Ambrose women's team and Hunter Fettkether, Kevin Krahn and Alex Portwood from the men's team were recognized for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or better as at least a junior in academic status.
