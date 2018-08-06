UNI opens at 13th in FCS poll
The Northern Iowa football team is rated 13th in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision in the STATS FCS preseason poll released Monday.
The Panthers' schedule is challenge-filled, including five teams rated in the FCS preseason poll as well as a road game at Iowa.
Top-rated North Dakota State. third-ranked South Dakota State and 21st-ranked Illinois State visit the UNI-Dome in Missouri Valley Football Conference games.
Northern Iowa also opens the season at 24th-rated Montana and travels to 25th-ranked Youngstown State.
The Panthers also travel to face two league foes who finished as the first two teams among others receiving votes, South Dakota and Western Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.