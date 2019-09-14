Storm sign Pryce
The Quad-City Storm signed forward Taylor Pryce to their training camp roster.
Pryce, 26, scored 10 goals and added seven assists in 46 games with the Fayetteville Marksmen last year.
In 79 career SPHL games, Pryce, a Newmarket, Ontario, native, has scored 13 goals and added 11 assists, following a four-year college career at Division III Buffalo State College.
Pryce is the 17th player announced to the Storm's training camp roster. The Storm open up training camp on Oct. 9.
