Local briefs

Hawkeyes are unanimous pick

Returning nine all-Americans from an undefeated team last season, Iowa unanimously was chosen as the top-ranked college wrestling team in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division I preseason coaches poll.

The Hawkeyes received all 14 first-place votes and are among 11 Big Ten programs ranked in the top-25 in the preseason poll.

Penn State, Michigan, North Carolina State and Nebraska round out the top five with Iowa State ranked ninth — second to sixth-ranked Oklahoma State among Big 12 programs — and Northern Iowa 24th in the preseason poll.

