Local briefs

Eight Cyclones nab preseason honors

Eight Iowa State football players were named Wednesday to spots on the preseason All-Big 12 team. The selections were made by a panel of media representatives who cover the team and announced by the Big 12.

Linebacker Mike Rose, the Big 12 defensive player of the year last season, was selected as the preseason pick to win that honor again, and tight end Charlie Kolar was the only unanimous selection.

Rose has started all 38 games he has played for ISU, earning all-American recognition a year ago after leading the Big 12 with 96 tackles and finishing with 10.5 tackles for a loss and five interceptions.

Kolar is a two-time all-American who caught 44 passes for 591 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season.

Other Cyclones named as preseason All-Big 12 selections were defensive back Greg Eisworth, running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, offensive linemen Colin Newell and Trevor Downing and defensive end Will McDonald IV.

