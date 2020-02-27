Local briefs

Three locals nab girls AP All-State honors
Three local standouts earned recognition on the Associated Press 2020 Class 1A/2A All-State girls basketball teams that were announced Thursday.
Monmouth-Roseville senior Carly Gillen was voted as a repeat Class 2A first-team selection. Riverdale senior Sydney Garrett was a Class 2A honorable mention selection and Wethersfield senior Lexi Nichols was honorable mention at 1A.
Both Garrett and Nichols are Black Hawk College recruits.
Gillen, a 6-foot forward, is a Missouri-Kansas City volleyball signee. She was Mon-Rose’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 21.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as she totaled over 1,500 career points for the Titans. She was a three-time All-West Central Conference selection and past 3-point showdown finalist.
Garrett, a key cog in Riverdale’s trek to the Class 2A state finals this weekend, has completed her comeback from a knee injury that sidelined her all of her junior season. She averages 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the 28-3 Rams. She is a three-time unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference West Division selection.
Nichols, a 5-8 senior point guard, was Wethersfield’s leading scorer at 17.1 points per game and also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals. Finished as the sixth all-time scorer in school history finishing just shy of 1,500 points. She is a three-time All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection who earned IBCA honorable mention honors last season.
Storm bring back Scully
The Quad City Storm signed forward John Scully Thursday for this weekend's pair of road games against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
Scully, 27, played 54 games for the Storm last year, leading the team with 14 goals and adding eight assists. Scully stepped away from hockey in the offseason to focus on professional interests.
He has been managing a National Dekhockey Assocation location in Glencoe, Illinois.
Bees' Camp honored by CCAC
St. Ambrose sophomore Abby Camp was named Wednesday by the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference as its women's field athlete of the week.
The Sparland, Illinois, native won the triple jump with an effort of 36 feet, 5 inches and took second place in the long jump with an effort of 18-3.75 at the CCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend.
She shared outstanding field performer of the meet honors with her performance.