Hawkeyes earn preseason honors

Eleven members of the Iowa football team have been named by Athlon Sports to its preseason all-American and preseason all-Big Ten teams.

Senior punter Tory Taylor was named to the publication's first-team all-American and all-Big Ten teams while junior Cooper DeJean was named as a second-team all-American and first-team all-conference cornerback and a second-team all-conference punt returner.

Placekicker Drew Stevens joined DeJean and Taylor as first-team all-Big Ten picks, while defnsive lineman Joe Evans and defensive back Quinn Schulte were named as second-team choices.

Tight end Luke Lachey, offensive lineman Mason Richman, defensive tackle Logan Lee and linebacker Nick Jackson, a Virginia transfer who arrives on campus next month, were named to third team while running back Kaleb Johnson and center Logan Jones were fourth-team selections.

Belmont Mile returns

The second annual Belmont Mile, a chance for high school track and field athletes to challenge themselves in a series of one-mile races on the track, will be held at Augustana College on Saturday, June 3.

In addition to high school competition, the event includes heats for miles at all levels ranging from junior high and middle school to weekend runners and elite runners.

A portion of the benefits from the Belmont Mile benefits the Mike Jay Track Guy Foundation, which provides running shoes to underprivileged student-athletes as well as scholarships for them to continue their education.

The Belmont Mile is also working this year with Sneakers4Good, which collects gently-worn, used and new shoes and bring those items to a drop off location at the site on race day.

Competition begins at 6:30 p.m. with community races with junior high, high school and elite races to follow.

Registration and additional information is available at belmontmile.org.