local briefs

Storm tickets are on sale

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 Quad City Storm hockey season went on sale Wednesday. The Storm open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 21, against the Peoria Rivermen.

Tickets can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and at the Vibrant Arena box office. Tickets start at $12.

The Storm will host 28 games this season — 11 Fridays, 10 Saturdays, four Thursdays and three Sundays. Friday and Saturday contests begin at 7:10 p.m. while the puck drops at 2:10 p.m. for Sunday games and 6:10 p.m. for the Thursday home dates.

Bees' Ward earns Mid-States honor

St. Ambrose University receiver Yemi Ward was named as the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League Offensive Player of the Week for his work in last weekend's 36-30 loss to Lawrence Tech.

Ward, a senior from Bolingbrook, Ill., had four receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Ward caught touchdown passes of 59, 23 and 57 yards including a pair which helped the Fighting Bees rally from a 36-10 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Through three games, Ward has recorded 11 receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns.