Ward signs with Northern Michigan

Pleasant Valley senior midfielder Isaac Ward signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Division II Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan, Wednesday.

Ward is the second signee of the 2019 class for head coach David Poggi, whose team is set to return nearly its entire roster for next year.

Ward was a first team all-MAC selection last year, scoring nine goals and adding seven assists for the Spartans. He has also competed for a number of teams at the club level, including Sporting Iowa.

"Isaac is a great addition to our program," Poggi said. "He likes to attack from different areas of the pitch and has the technical ability to help us manage the ball and create scoring chances."

