Storm release Scherma
The Quad-City Storm released defenseman Ross Scherma Monday and received word from the SPHL that forward Al Graves would be suspended for both games this weekend.
Scherma was signed by the Storm last week and played Friday and Saturday against Peoria, not registering a point.
Graves' suspension stems from a three-game suspension he received from the league Monday as a result of a match penalty he received in Friday's game against Peoria. Graves sat out Saturday's game and will miss both home games against Birmingham this weekend.
Big Ten honors Corbin
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin shared Big Ten offensive player of the week honors announced Monday with Purdue receiver Terry Wright.
The junior was honored following a 213-yard rushing effort that included a pair of touchdown runs of more than 70 yards among his 13 carries in the Illini's win over Minnesota.
Butler added to Biletnikoff list
Iowa State junior receiver Hakeem Butler was one of four players added Monday to the list of candidates for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation to college football's top receiver.
Butler leads the nation with an average of 24 yards per reception while leading the 23rd-ranked Cyclones with 33 catches, 791 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.
Five of his touchdown receptions have been on plays of 48 yards or more.
Panthers' Errthum honored
Northern Iowa placekicker Austin Errthum was named Sunday as the special teams player of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The senior from Kalona, Iowa, hit field goals of 30, 30, 27 and 43 yards and made both of his PAT attempts in the Panthers' 26-16 win over Illinois State.
Former Iowa quarterback Ryan Boyle was named the offensive player and newcomer of the week in the league after throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for two scores while accumulating 380 yards for Indiana State in a triple-overtime win over South Dakota.
CCIW honors Vikings duo
Grace Bialobok, a junior middle hitter and return specialist, and outside hitter Taryn VanEarwage from the Augustana volleyball team were named Monday as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.
Bialobok was awarded first-team honors while VanEarwage, a senior from Rock Island, was named to the second team. Bialobok led the Vikings with 322 kills and 92 blocks while VanEarwage recorded 23 aces and 361 digs.
Bees' Borrelli honored
St. Ambrose quarterback Dino Borrelli was named the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League offensive player of the week Monday.
Borrelli, a sophomore from Manhattan, Illinois, threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns in his first collegiate start, a 52-14 win over Trinity International.
Borrelli is the second St. Ambrose player to receive recognition this season, joining sophomore running back Isaiah Hawkins, who was named offensive player of the week after the Fighting Bees' season-opening win.
Storm holding ice painting
The Quad-City Storm will hold an ice painting event for military members Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center.
Active and retired members of the armed services or their families can come and point a name on the ice. Participants will receive a voucher that guarantees $3 off the purchase of a full price ticket for the Military Weekends games on Friday and Saturday.
