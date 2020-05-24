local briefs

Bees earn academic honors

Three members of the St. Ambrose swimming and diving teams and one women's bowler have been named by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its academic all-district at-large team.

The four were selected in NAIA District 3, which encompasses Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Junior Andrea Adam, a three-time NAIA national diving champion, was named to the all-district team for the second straight year. She carries a 3.81 grade-point average in exercise science.

Sophomore Bethany Anderson, who qualified for the NAIA swimming championships in seven events, has a 3.93 GPA in business sales and marketing.

Senior swimmer Kevin Krupitzer earned all-American honors in four events at the 2020 NAIA Championships and carries a 3.83 GPA as a management major.

Kaitlyn Keith, a senior women's bowler, earned second-team all-American recognition. She is a 3.85 student in psychology and nursing.

The at-large team includes participants in sports other than football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and cross country and women's volleyball, which have their own academic all-district teams.