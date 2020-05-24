local briefs

Bees earn academic honors
Three members of the St. Ambrose swimming and diving teams and one women's bowler have been named by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its academic all-district at-large team.
The four were selected in NAIA District 3, which encompasses Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Junior Andrea Adam, a three-time NAIA national diving champion, was named to the all-district team for the second straight year. She carries a 3.81 grade-point average in exercise science.
Sophomore Bethany Anderson, who qualified for the NAIA swimming championships in seven events, has a 3.93 GPA in business sales and marketing.
Senior swimmer Kevin Krupitzer earned all-American honors in four events at the 2020 NAIA Championships and carries a 3.83 GPA as a management major.
Kaitlyn Keith, a senior women's bowler, earned second-team all-American recognition. She is a 3.85 student in psychology and nursing.
The at-large team includes participants in sports other than football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and cross country and women's volleyball, which have their own academic all-district teams.
UNI adds grad transfer tight end
Former Western Kentucky tight end Kyle Fourtenbary will play for Northern Iowa this fall as a graduate transfer.
Fourtenbary caught 53 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns over the past three seasons at Western Kentucky. His best season was his sophomore year in 2018 when he had 36 receptions for 302 yards and two TDs. His position coach at that time was Ryan Mahaffey, who now serves as UNI’s offensive coordinator.
The 6-foot-4, 222-pounder was named to the Mackey Award watch list prior to last season but was limited by injuries and caught only nine passes.
