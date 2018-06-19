Honors for Fant, two Cyclones
Iowa tight end Noah Fant joined Iowa State cornerback Brian Peavy and running back David Montgomery in earning spots on Athlon Sports preseason all-American football teams.
The Hawkeyes' Fant was named to the first team after leading all tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average of 16.5 yards per catch and 11 touchdowns last season.
Peavy, a three-time all-Big 12 cornerback, earned third-team honors and Montgomery was a fourth-team choice. Peavy led ISU with four takeaways and two fumble recoveries in addition to making 88 tackles last season, while Montgomery rushed for 1,146 yards for the Cyclones and was fifth on the team with 36 receptions.
Hawkeyes land all-American
Patrick Kennedy, a high school all-American wrestler from traditional Minnesota power Kasson-Mantorville High School, announced on Twitter on Monday night that he has committed to Iowa.
"See you in Iowa City,'' Kennedy wrote in making his commitment to be part of the Hawkeyes' 2020 recruiting class. A third-place finisher at the UWW Cadet World Team Trials last fall, Kennedy is projected to compete at 174 or 184 pounds at the collegiate level.
He won Minnesota state high school championships as both a freshman and last season as a sophomore and currently has a 73-2 career record including a 30-0 record last season.
Vikings earn academic honors
Augustana track and field athletes Mitchell Johnson and Valeria Melo became the school's 174th and 175th student-athletes to be named as academic all-Americans.
Johnson was named Tuesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its Google Cloud NCAA Division III men's track and field academic all-American team as a first team selection, while Melo received third-team honors in women's track and field.
A two-time recipient of the honor, Johnson graduated from Augustana in May with 4.00 grade-point average in applied mathematics and business finance. Melo also graduated in May, compiling a 3.97 GPA as a public health and pre-medicine major.
Bees' Plumb receives award
Ashley Plumb, a junior on the St. Ambrose women's track and field team from Macomb, Illinois, was named Tuesday to the Google Cloud academic all-American team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors.
One of 10 athletes named to the first team in a division consisting of NAIA, Canadian and two-year institutions, Plumb is a 3.95 student in psychology at St. Ambrose.
