Hockenson, Hooker honored
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson earned first-team all-American honors twice on Wednesday and was joined on one team by second-team selection Amani Hooker.
Hockenson, the John Mackey Award winner as the nation's top collegiate tight end and previously named a second-team all-American by the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Foundation, was awarded first-team all-American honors from both the American Football Coaches Association and USA Today.
The sophomore who leads Iowa with 46 receptions and 717 receiving yards was one of four Big Ten players named by the AFCA to its first team, joining Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel and running back Jonathan Taylor and Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.
Hooker, named the Big Ten defensive back of the year, earned second-team all-American honors from USA Today. The junior, who is second on the team with 59 tackles and shares the team lead with four interceptions, also earned second-team all-American honors from the AP.
Valley tourney tickets on sale
Tickets for Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament that will be played at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on March 14-17, go on sale Saturday.
Both all-session and single-session tickets to the 10-team tournament will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center box office and through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.
CCIW adds men's volleyball
The Council of Presidents of the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin has voted to add men's volleyball as a conference sport beginning in the 2019-20 academic year.
Five CCIW institutions will compete in men's volleyball during the 2020 season: Augustana, Carthage, Millikin, North Central and North Park. League presidents also approved Greenville and Loras as two associate members that will compete in the CCIW in the sport.
The addition of Greenville and Loras allows the CCIW to have the required seven programs to begin a two-year waiting period for an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III postseason tournament in the sport with the first berth awarded in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.