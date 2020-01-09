Local briefs

Timmons joins sister at Drake
Drake University announced on Friday that former Davenport Assumption all-state pitcher Allie Timmons has joined its softball team.
Timmons, who spent the first semester at the University of Iowa, helped Assumption win back-to-back Iowa Class 3A state championships. She was 49-2 with 318 strikeouts in her two seasons in the circle.
A member of the Iowa Premiere Softball Club, Timmons intends to major in business at Drake. She joins her sister, Nicole, who is entering her junior season with Drake.
Cyclones name strength coach
Dave Andrews, the football strength and conditioning coach at Pittsburgh the past five years, was named Friday as the director of football strength and conditioning at Iowa State.
"Dave is one of the best strength and conditioning practitioners in the country,'' ISU coach Matt Campbell said in a statement announcing the hire. "His reputation in the profession in impeccable.''
Andrews' resume includes developing football players as a sports performance specialist for 16 years with stops at Notre Dame, Illinois and Cincinnati. He is a 2004 graduate of Ohio State, where he played tight end, and at Iowa State he replaces Rudy Wade, whose contract was not renewed.
LumberKings hire Broskowski
Michael Broskowski has been named as the new director of broadcasting for the Clinton LumberKings, joining the Midwest League club as the radio play-by-play announcer for all 140 games during the 2020 season on WCCI-FM.
Broskowski spent four seasons broadcasting Burlington Bees games before spending the past two years calling Orem Owlz games in the Pioneer League.
Headband giveaway supports Sorensen
The Iowa wrestling program plans to distribute #SorensenStrong headbands to the first 3,000 fans through the doors of Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the top-ranked Hawkeyes host second-ranked Nebraska on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The red, white and blue headbands were designed by former Hawkeye Jeret Chiri and are a symbol of support for former Iowa wrestler Brandon Sorensen as he battles acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The headbands are also available for sale at SorensenStrong.org with all proceeds benefiting Sorensen.