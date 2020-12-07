local briefs

Hawkeyes named semifinalists
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, punter Tory Taylor and defensive end Chauncey Golston were named semifinalists for national awards Monday.
Nixon was named one of six semifinalists for the Outland Award, which goes to the top lineman in the country, and also is one of 18 players named as a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the top defensive player in college football.
Nixon leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. His 41 tackles are the most among Big Ten defensive linemen.
Taylor is one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented to college football's top punter.
The freshman has averaged 44.6 yards on 32 punts this season, placing 17 inside the opponent's 20-yard line with zero touchbacks.
Golston is among 24 semifinalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which recognizes character-based traits as well as performance.
Iowa telecast determined
Saturday's Iowa-Wisconsin game will be televised by FS1, the Big Ten announced Monday. Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium will be at 2:30 p.m.
Iowa reports 7 positive tests
Iowa athletics reported seven positive results from 601 COVID-19 PCR tests administered last week to student-athletes, coaches and staff members.
The 1.1% positivity rate for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 remains below the 3.0 positivity rate Iowa has reported from among 11,157 tests administered as part of the return-to-campus program since it began on May 29.
Iowa's results do not include daily rapid antigen surveillance test results that all football and men's and women's basketball players take on a daily basis as administered by the Big Ten. Any positive tests through that program are confirmed through a PCR test and are reflected in the numbers Iowa releases each week.
Coaching honor for Van Hauen
St. Ambrose women's basketball coach Krista Van Hauen was named Monday by WHoopDirt.com as its national NAIA coach of the week.
Van Hauen was recognized for becoming the Fighting Bees' career wins leader with the 192nd victory of her tenure at St. Ambrose with a victory over Hannibal-LaGrange last Wednesday as well as a win Saturday at Graceland.
The Fighting Bees are currently 3-0.
Q-C area pair named to hall
A pair of former Quad-City area high school basketball standouts are among players selected by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for induction in its 2021 hall of fame class.
Megan (McCracken) Delp, a Rock Island Alleman graduate who played collegiately at Iowa State and Illinois State, and Brad Johnson, a Geneseo graduate who played at Indian Hills and Iowa State, will be recognized by the IBCA at its next induction ceremony.
Delp helped lead Alleman to three Illinois state tourney berths, including a third-place finish as a senior in 2002 while averaging 18.7 points per game. A finalist for Illinois' Miss Basketball award and the MVP of the IBCA all-star game, Delp led Jay Hatch-coached teams to an 84-44 record during her four years at Alleman.
Johnson was the prep basketball player of the year in the Quad-Cities during the 1993-94 season, leading coach Mike Kiss' team to a 26-4 record and Illinois Class AA regional and sectional championships.
Big 12 honors Joens
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens was named Monday as the Big 12 women's basketball player of the week.
Joens averaged 32.5 points and eight rebounds per game as the Cyclones opened Big 12 play with a win at TCU and then lost to top-ranked South Carolina.
Ross earns MAAC recognition
Isaiah Ross, an Iona senior from Davenport West, was named Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Ross averaged 28 points and shot 51.4% from the floor for the Gaels in two games last week, a season-opening 86-64 loss to Seton Hall and an 82-74 victory over Hofstra.
