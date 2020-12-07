local briefs

The 1.1% positivity rate for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6 remains below the 3.0 positivity rate Iowa has reported from among 11,157 tests administered as part of the return-to-campus program since it began on May 29.

Iowa's results do not include daily rapid antigen surveillance test results that all football and men's and women's basketball players take on a daily basis as administered by the Big Ten. Any positive tests through that program are confirmed through a PCR test and are reflected in the numbers Iowa releases each week.

Coaching honor for Van Hauen

St. Ambrose women's basketball coach Krista Van Hauen was named Monday by WHoopDirt.com as its national NAIA coach of the week.

Van Hauen was recognized for becoming the Fighting Bees' career wins leader with the 192nd victory of her tenure at St. Ambrose with a victory over Hannibal-LaGrange last Wednesday as well as a win Saturday at Graceland.

The Fighting Bees are currently 3-0.

Q-C area pair named to hall

A pair of former Quad-City area high school basketball standouts are among players selected by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for induction in its 2021 hall of fame class.