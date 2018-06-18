Merchants win ISC tournament
The Walcott Merchants won the championship game of the Iowa Area qualifier for the International Softball Congress tournament Sunday in Walcott.
The Merchants defeated Bowen Fastpitch from Bowen, Illinois, 10-7. The Merchants jumped to an 8-0 lead, then hung on for the victory. Bowen defeated Walcott 11-3 earlier in the tournament.
The Merchants, who were 5-1 in the tournament, were led by Spencer Worthman, who went 6 for 16 at the plate and had two home runs to earn the most valuable player award, and Martin Gonzalez, who won the most valuable pitcher award by going 3-0.
With the victory, Walcott qualifies for the ISC World Tournament in Kitchener, Ontario, in August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.