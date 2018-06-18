Merchants win ISC tournament

The Walcott Merchants won the championship game of the Iowa Area qualifier for the International Softball Congress tournament Sunday in Walcott.

The Merchants defeated Bowen Fastpitch from Bowen, Illinois, 10-7. The Merchants jumped to an 8-0 lead, then hung on for the victory. Bowen  defeated Walcott 11-3 earlier in the tournament.

The Merchants, who were 5-1 in the tournament, were led by Spencer Worthman, who went 6 for 16 at the plate and had two home runs to earn the most valuable player award, and Martin Gonzalez, who won the most valuable pitcher award by going 3-0.

With the victory, Walcott qualifies for the ISC World Tournament in Kitchener, Ontario, in August.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments