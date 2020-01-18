Local briefs
Local briefs

Weather continues to be problem

Many more athletic events across the Iowa-Illinois area were postponed or canceled due to weather Saturday:

--Moline’s boys basketball game against Ottawa was postponed.

--Moline’s girls basketball game at Rockridge was postponed.

--The Cascade Invitational wrestling meet was postponed until Monday at 4 p.m.

--A boys basketball game between Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown was cancelled.

--Iowa State’s home dual wrestling meet with North Dakota State, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, was postponed.

