Local briefs

Weather continues to be problem
Many more athletic events across the Iowa-Illinois area were postponed or canceled due to weather Saturday:
--Moline’s boys basketball game against Ottawa was postponed.
--Moline’s girls basketball game at Rockridge was postponed.
--The Cascade Invitational wrestling meet was postponed until Monday at 4 p.m.
--A boys basketball game between Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown was cancelled.
--Iowa State’s home dual wrestling meet with North Dakota State, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, was postponed.